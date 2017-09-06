I have concerns about Campbell River’s ‘Little America’

I would like to voice my displeasure with the City of Campbell River.

On numerous occasions, I have called and got nothing but voice mail. I have left messages and have had no response. The latest one was a notification in this newspaper of a Public Hearing, and how the city would love to hear from us, in regards to this hearing. Well I assume they heard, but they never got back to me.

I have growing concerns to the number of houses being built in ’ Little America’ . Off Colorado Rd. There are only two main egresses to the highway, neither one with traffic control. We need Willow Creek Road to carry through from Twillingate right through to Jubilee Parkway.

Hopefully, more people in this area will voice their opinions so the city will act.

Stu Taylor