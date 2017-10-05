City of Campbell River opens can of worms asking for snow clearing input

Well, it’s interesting that the city is requesting public input into its snow clearing policy.
This is one survey that won’t be greeted with apathy, judging by the strong opinions the public has expressed in various forums.
I find it admirable that the city is going to do this but I have to wonder, though, if this can ever be anything more than window dressing? I guess council will have to implement some suggestions from the public or it will face a lot of irate voters. Hopefully, something innovative can come out of this process that quiets the ravenous hordes but I’m skeptical.
It’s going to be a challenge to accommodate one of the most common complaints on social media or letters to the editor, that being: how long people had to wait for snowplows to clear their street.
City policy is, generally, to begin with major routes and then more secondary roads followed by the little streets. So, the small streets are the last to be cleared, by policy. And that makes sense. So, to find a solution that clears residential streets immediately but not break the city budget seems likes a pretty daunting task, to me.
Because that’s the crux of the matter, you can have snow cleared as soon as it falls, if you want. But be prepared, that’s going to cost millions. And millions in costs means, yes, raising taxes. And the overwhelming sentiment in this city is that people pay too much in taxes. So, where is the money going to come from?
Hopefully somebody filling out the survey has a solution. Because I don’t see one.
One of the problems with snow clearing in this region – it’s so inconsistent.
On the coast, you could go through the winter with barely a few flakes flying one year but the next year could be like the winter we experienced in 2016-17. It still amazes me how much snow we got. But didn’t we get no measurable snow only a few short years before?
I’ve always felt that the city should budget for a “pretty decent snowfall” and if that money doesn’t get used, roll it over into the next year’s budget and keep doing that to create an account that will be usable in the once-a-decade snowfall like last year’s.
So the city depends on tax revenue raised and if more money is going to be spent on snow clearing, it has to be taken from something else or more has to be raised.
Some of the more annoying inconveniences that bug me are the plows that (finally) go down your street and block up your driveway just after you’ve shovelled it out. But really, what are they going to do? Do you know how long it will take (and cost in staff time) to plow a street, stopping to scrape the entrance to every driveway? Some things you just have to tolerate.
This is a big issue that generates strong feelings. The comments on the the two stories on this we published this week are already generating suggestions. That’s great, but remember, you need to participate in the survey and express those feelings to the city directly.