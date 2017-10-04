Campbell River, BC Transit’s excuses are sad and amusing

I have read with mixed amusement and sadness this story in the Wednesday Sept. 27 issue of the Campbell River Mirror.

Amusement; at the lame excuses made by Jonathon Dyck of BC transit, and Drew Hadfield, the city’s transportation manager.

Sadness; at the plight of the elders trying to get through the flim flam (BS) put to them by these seemingly intelligent people, trying to justify their being.

I once had a manager like these two fellows, I called his system management by “chaos”.

First you create a system that causes no end of problems, then you come up with a solution, that makes you look like a hero for solving the problem, you created in the first place.

This is not new, 600 years ago a famous philosopher said; Change for the sake of change, creates chaos, it makes it look like you are moving forward, causes no end of problems, when, in fact, when everything is finished, nothing has changed, and you are right back where you started.

So put in the crosswalk light, put the bus stop back, it will not be any cheaper.

Mr. Dyck , and Mr. Hadfield in this article, display a classic example of passing the buck.

Mr. Dyck makes it clear the location of bus stops is the responsibility of the city, not BC Transit.

Then he says he is willing to sit down with users to talk. Question; has Mr. Dyck ever attended at Ironwood Place to tell the occupants transit was taking away their bus stop?

No! Let’s just take away the stop, after all, the majority of the people using it are just old and of no concern. Then we will see if anyone notices.

Mr. Dyck, states transit has goal of having a stop every 400 meters. Interesting because Revenue Canada says that if you cannot walk 300 meters you qualify for full disability allowance on your income tax.

Another interesting question, have either Mr. Dyck or Mr. Hadfield ever tried keep upright, while pushing a walker to steady themselves. This on an uneven sidewalk, or on no sidewalk?

I find it amusing that Mr. Dyck brings into the conversation the route to Oyster River. What the hell has that to do with Ironwood and 14th? The elders living here are not interested in what is happening in Oyster River.

Mr. Hadfield passes the buck. Let’s do what Mr. Dyck did when he brought in the red herring of Oyster River, let’s talk about reviews.

If a crosswalk light is not warranted at Ironwood and 14th, what is the reasoning for a crosswalk light at Drake and Dogwood, both roads are speedways, one is as bad as the other. I would say Ironwood more so.

Mr. Hadfield, in passing the buck to his staff at city transit authority, points out a review was carried out in 2009, and again in 2014, in both cases a crosswalk light was not warranted.

What is the meaning of not warranted? I have not lived in Campbell River that long, perhaps I am wrong but do not crosswalk lights go hand in hand with crosswalks? And do not say it is because of cost.

I would say most, if not all, the seniors living here have been here most of their lives. I would also surmise their combined taxes to the city have more than covered the cost of a crossing light.

If a crosswalk is constructed anywhere, a light should also be installed

No! The word “warranted,” by any other expression, means volume. Has either Mr. Dyck, or Mr. Hadfield, ever thought the word warranted really should mean visibility, for the protection of life?

Warranted in this case is visibility. In my short time in Campbell River, I have noticed several times that crosswalk signs and stop signs, like speed signs, are merely suggestions to drivers of what they should be doing, at a given time.

Look at Dogwood going south, past Robron past Beaver Lodge Forest and the college, you can hear the drivers hit the throttle, 100 km/h is not uncommon. I feel sometimes I am stopped when I am doing 60 km/h. I have a 400 h.p. vehicle, I do not feel I have to prove it.

It is obvious that enough money has been wasted carrying out reviews to justify why a crosswalk light should not be installed, that it could have been installed, and the cost is going up with every review.

Look at the occupancy in that location, both Mr. Hadfield and Mr. Dyck know it is not going to increase, therefore they know the volume they are saying is warranted, is not going to happen.

It follows that any further reviews will be a waste of time and money, just old people trying to get to the bus stop or the seniors center in the Common, but not enough old people crossing to warrant a crosswalk light.

I would guess that Mr. Hadfield and Mr. Dyck , are middle managers filling space, and reporting to someone else who is telling them to kill this so it does not get out of hand.

In the meantime, senior citizens risk injury on a daily basis, just trying to do their shopping or improve their social life.

So Mr. Dyck and Mr. Hadfield, I say without prejudice, you tried science, you tried BS. Just put the bus stop back. Put in a crosswalk light. Remember, one day you will be there, and you will not want to be ignored, and lied to.

To the occupants of Ironwood lodge, keep pushing, you have earned the right.

Doug Lorenzen

An old person with a disability (Crippled)

But I can still drive, and I’m not in a rush