Buy local, support local

To begin with, I would like to say I wholeheartedly support the idea of buying local and therefore supporting local businesses, and this is something I endeavor to do as much as possible.

As a local business owner myself I appreciate the importance of such support to the continued success of a business. One of the types of businesses that has had much to say, and with good reason, on this topic has been the automotive dealerships. I can understand how frustrating it must be to those businesses when prospective clients travel out of town in order to save a few dollars. Whether or not this is truly successful is a topic for another time.

So you can imagine my own displeasure when it was brought to my attention that a local car dealership hired a window cleaning firm from out of town, when there are three professional window cleaners located here in Campbell River.

These are three family run businesses who pay taxes here and contribute to our local economy on a regular basis, even purchasing vehicles here, which I am fairly certain did not happen on the part of the out of town business.

Serge Geoffroy

Campbell River