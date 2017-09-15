Benefits were hard fought and won

Must comment on your Sept. 13th cartoon. A main character responds to a federal government media item discussing “two classes of Canadians” by suggesting that the two classes are those with, and those without, government issued pensions that include benefits such as paid vacations, dental plans, etc.

Please note: governments have never “given” these benefits. They have been won by workers who unite to form unions, pay union dues and are prepared to lose wages in order to back up their requests for fair treatment. Wish we all could do as well.

Elsie Anderson