Rose Blaney



Rose Blaney passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the age of 73 years. Rose is predeceased by her parents Marshall and Adeline Francis, daughter Levina Pielle.



She is survived by her son Stanley Jr, daughters Nancy (Lorne), Brenda (Leroy), Roberta, Leah (Tony) as well as many other relatives and friends.



Prayers Wednesday, August 9th at 7:00pm at the Homalco Hall. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 10th at 11:00 am from St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Parish 34 S. Alder St., Campbell River, BC.