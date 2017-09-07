It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josef Griesser on Sunday September 3rd, 2017 at the New Horizons Care Facility. Born in Salzburg, Austria and immigrating to Canada in the 1950s then finally settling in Campbell River in the mid 1960s. Joe loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is known to say many times that “he would rather have fish and seafood then steak any day!” He is predeceased by his wife Adelheid (Heidi) in March 2001.



Survived by his sister Rosemarie Egger (Harry); his daughters Trudi Forrest (Stew), Sue Strueby (Bob); grandchildren Michele Hogg (Jerry), Andrew Forrest, Heidi Strueby, Stephen Strueby (Samantha) and great- grandchildren Elizabeth Hogg and Nicholas Hogg, as well as nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 11, 2017 at 11:00 am at Sutton’s Campbell River Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Cancer Society.

Sutton’s Campbell River Funeral Home