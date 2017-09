AUGUST 7, 1956 – SEPTEMBER 12, 2017



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Don at his home in Mill Bay. Don requested that no service be held. Debbie wishes to thank the palliative care team, with a special thank you to Dons niece Kristen and his best friend Tony for their support and care in Dons final days.







