Catharine Jayne “Cate” Meehan-Swartzentruber

Cate Swartzentruber



October 13, 1971 – October 1, 2017 (45)



On Sunday October 1st at 4:35 am, Cate Swartzentruber (Catharine Jayne Meehan-Swartzentruber) beloved wife, mom, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a long and valiant battle with cancer, at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton, Ontario.



Cate was born in Oakville on October 13th, 1971.



She is sorely missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Jeff, daughter Lily (14) and son Mac (12); parents Barbara and Lawrence (Larry) Meehan; brothers Keith and Gary; and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and in her words, the ‘best friends anyone could ask for’.



Cate lives on in her family and the many people and lives that she touched.



Her lust for life along with her love, loyalty, passion, friendship, support and honesty, will be missed by all who knew her.



At the centre of Cate’s life were the many people that she loved.



Family and friends were extremely important to her and in turn, Cate was just as important to them.