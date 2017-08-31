July 31, 1932. – August 19, 2017



It is with deepest hearts we regret to announce that Brian passed peacefully with grace in his sleep on August 19, 2017. We take peace knowing he is now rejoined with his beloved Barbara Lawrence (Brown) who passed on February 18, 2010.



Brian was born in Sheffield, England on July 31, 1932. He and Barbara led a long and simple life, never complex but always overflowing with love. Their journey brought them to Canada in the 1960’s with their 4 children. Brian will forever be remembered with the legacy they have left behind with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Brian is survived by his son Lee Lawrence, granddaughter Holly and great grandchildren Avery and Angus, grandson Dustin and great grandson Parker; by his son Brian Lawrence, his grandson Kyle and wife Devan, his great grandchildren Liam and Ayden; by his daughter Adele McNeil (Lawrence) and husband John McNeil and his granddaughters Laura and her fiance Shaun Gallagher, granddaughter Tanice and her husband Jamie Talbot and his great grandchildren Kairo and Lochlund and by his son Neil Lawrence and his wife Anita and grandchildren Raya, Kayla, Sammuel and Levi.



Brian’s life was full of love and adventure, but it was never the same after the passing of his Bab’s. Our hearts are heavy and our eyes are wet but we know deep down…as he joked many times in only the way he could … he is raising his glass saying, “it’s about bloody time.”



May we leave you forever dancing with your Brown eyed girl!



We will be having an open house at the Clayworks cafe in Gold River, Sunday, September 17th from 12-4pm.