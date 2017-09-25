Youth dead after ‘accidental shooting’ on Salt Spring Island

A youth from Salt Spring Island has died after what police termed an accidental shooting on Sunday.

According to the Salt Spring Island RCMP, officers were called after reports of an accidental shooting at a home on the Gulf Island in the early morning hours of Sept. 24.

Six young people were present at the residence, where one of them had been shot and was sent to hospital in Vancouver with life-threatening injuries. The young man shot was a student at Gulf Islands Secondary School.

RCMP continue to investigate the death, with the assistance of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU). RCMP Victim Services is also engaged.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

— with files from the Salt Spring Island RCMP