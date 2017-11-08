A mix of rain and snow is expected to fall on Wednesday across much of Vancouver Island. (Pixabay)

You should probably pack an umbrella today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of rain and snow to begin falling Wednesday

A slow-moving Pacific front is setting up over Vancouver Island and it’s expected to bring a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

It will affect the eastern coast of Vancouver Island from Duncan to Campbell River and Inland portions of the Island. Bands of moisture and cold outflow winds will intensify throughout the day with heavy precipitation that will make snowfall accumulations more likely for areas at higher elevations away from the coast.

READ MORE: Temperatures drop, records broken around Vancouver Island

A wind warning has also been issued for North Vancouver island, where authorities expect strong winds to potentially cause damage.

An intense Pacific low pressure system drifting southward off the B.C. coast will produce very strong southeast winds of 80 to 100 km/h. The winds will gradually ease as the low continues southward.

There could be damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows. High winds can also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

