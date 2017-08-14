Wildfire southeast of Telegraph Cove now 50 per cent contained

“There is no equipment and no helicopters currently assigned to the fire.”

As of Monday, Aug. 14, The wildfire 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove is 81 hectares in size and is at 50 per cent containment since being discovered last week.

“We have a 10 person crew assigned to the fire today, and one officer,” said Fire Information Officer Nicole Gagnon.

“There is no equipment and no helicopters currently assigned to the fire.”

The wildfire, which is burning in a logging cut block in the Kaikash Creek area, was 25 hectares in size when it was first discovered Tuesday, Aug. 9.

It then exploded to 80 hectares by the next morning, being classified as “not under control.”

Gagnon noted the terrain at the scene of the wildfire is rugged and steep, making it difficult for BC Wildfire Service to access the area.

She said BC Wildfire Service “started burn off operations” last Thursday, which means they used controlled burning to help bring the fire to a controlled perimeter.

Gagnon said the cause of the wildfire is still unknown and under investigation.

There have been over 1,000 fires in B.C. this wildfire season.

Compared to the last 10 years, that number remains low – while 2016 had only 1,050 fires, 2015 had 1,858 and 2009 had 3,064 fires.

Fighting the wildfires has cost the province $285.2 million.

