Western Forest Products will no longer send logs by train

The company says it is closing the line for financial reasons and will now send logs by truck.

Western Forest Products says fewer than 15 people are expected to be without jobs following negotiations to transition employees to other opportunities within the company.

Last spring, three workers died and two were injured when a train hit a maintenance car and work crew on the tracks at Woss.

Western Forest Products says it will work with local communities and governments to honour the train’s long history, which dates back to 1917.

