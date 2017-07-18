Walter Morgan studio restoration sidetracked by vandalism

Vandalism has sidetracked heritage restoration work at the Walter Morgan studio in Willow Point.

Broken windows and wall damage have been reported to the RCMP and slowed preparation for restoring the studio on the city-owned Sybil Andrews cottage heritage property.

“The City of Campbell River was in the process of conducting heritage restoration work, and had emptied the contents of the building and was cleaning and disinfecting the interior in preparation to replace rotting sections of board and batten siding,” says Lynn Wark, recreation and culture manager. “Unfortunately, trespassers kicked in a large hole, broke several windows, and spent time hanging out, drinking and smoking in the building.”

“The Sybil Andrews property is on Campbell River’s Community Heritage Register and is a local treasure being preserved for future generations,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “This type of vandalism is extremely unfortunate, but we will continue the restoration to preserve the legacy that Sybil Andrews and Walter Morgan left for our community.”

Sybil Andrews is internationally renowned for her linocut paintings and taught art to generations of Campbell River residents out of the cottage. Her husband Walter was known for his boat building, conducted in the studio adjacent to the cottage.

Anyone with information about trespassing and damage on this property is asked to contact Campbell River Crime Stoppers via the hotline (1-800-222-TIPS) or the local RCMP detachment (250-286-6221).