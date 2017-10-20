Volunteers needed to keep St. John Ambulance Brigade alive in Campbell River

The St. John Ambulance adult brigade in Campbell River needs at least two more active members to sign up this year or it will close, ending a 70-year tradition of volunteer first aid in the city.

The non-profit organization’s provincial headquarters will shut down the Campbell River brigade (Division 1076) and move equipment to active units in BC if the division doesn’t have 12 patient care members enrolled by December 31, 2017.

“Currently, we are sitting at 10 active patient care members,” said Ben Douglas, the divisional superintendent. “It would be a shame for the community to lose this long-standing volunteer service – because it’s short two members.”

Two other non-patient care auxiliary positions are also required. The Division needs a community service co-ordinator, to take event requests and determines the availability of coverage, and an equipment manager to look after first aid supplies and maintain the division vehicles.

St. John Ambulance provides first aid at community events and trains volunteers to the Advanced Medical First Responder level at no charge.

The organization works with Emergency Social Services in disaster situations to provide first aid to the walking injured. Brigade members provided first aid to evacuees and volunteers during the BC fires this summer and have provided services at national and international disasters.

The adult brigade trains Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 pm at 170 Dogwood. Applicants are required to pass a criminal record check to Vulnerability Sector Screening level. Most of the uniform is provided at no cost to members.

For more information, or to volunteer, email Brigade at criverbrigade@gmail.com / Or call 250-204-6250

Previous story
Nanaimo man convicted of child sex abuse can appeal conditions of his sentence
Next story
Changes coming to FOI rules, B.C. minister says

Just Posted

Restoration work on destroyed Campbell River wetland expected to be complete next year

Remediation work on sensitive wetlands south of Jubilee Parkway is expected to… Continue reading

Volunteers needed to keep St. John Ambulance Brigade alive in Campbell River

The St. John Ambulance adult brigade in Campbell River needs at least… Continue reading

Curiosity is Celia Haig-Brown’s saving grace

While completing her undergraduate degree and even before that, Celia Haig-Brown said… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP request help locating missing youth

Campbell River RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing… Continue reading

Practice Muster

Campbell River Fire Department takes part in Great ShakeOut 2017

VIDEO: Canada C3 expedition members play basketball with Campbell River Special Olympians

An unprecedented Canadian expedition from coast to coast to coast landed in… Continue reading

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert

Heather Szilagyi was on a British Airways flight when she noticed bedbugs crawling out of the seat

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Most Read