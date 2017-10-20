Volunteers needed to keep St. John Ambulance Brigade alive in Campbell River

The St. John Ambulance adult brigade in Campbell River needs at least two more active members to sign up this year or it will close, ending a 70-year tradition of volunteer first aid in the city.

The non-profit organization’s provincial headquarters will shut down the Campbell River brigade (Division 1076) and move equipment to active units in BC if the division doesn’t have 12 patient care members enrolled by December 31, 2017.

“Currently, we are sitting at 10 active patient care members,” said Ben Douglas, the divisional superintendent. “It would be a shame for the community to lose this long-standing volunteer service – because it’s short two members.”

Two other non-patient care auxiliary positions are also required. The Division needs a community service co-ordinator, to take event requests and determines the availability of coverage, and an equipment manager to look after first aid supplies and maintain the division vehicles.

St. John Ambulance provides first aid at community events and trains volunteers to the Advanced Medical First Responder level at no charge.

The organization works with Emergency Social Services in disaster situations to provide first aid to the walking injured. Brigade members provided first aid to evacuees and volunteers during the BC fires this summer and have provided services at national and international disasters.

The adult brigade trains Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 pm at 170 Dogwood. Applicants are required to pass a criminal record check to Vulnerability Sector Screening level. Most of the uniform is provided at no cost to members.

For more information, or to volunteer, email Brigade at criverbrigade@gmail.com / Or call 250-204-6250