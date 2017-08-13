Virtual Tour of the new Campbell River Hospital (Part 1)

The Mirror was on-site Saturday at the public’s first access to the new Campbell River Hospital facility.
Here’s part 1 of the video tour for those who didn’t make it out to the event.
Part one of a series of walkthrough videos of the new hospital, set to open this fall.
The Mirror was on-site Saturday at the public’s first access to the new Campbell River Hospital facility.
Here’s part 1 of the video tour for those who didn’t make it out to the event.
More than 17,000 festival goers have been at the music festival since Friday.
Organizers have told people they can stay
Part one of a series of walkthrough videos of the new hospital, set to open this fall.
$285.2 million has been spent fighting fires so far