VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Shoppers Drug Mart is looking to hire a medical marijuana brand manager.

The role will entail leading its strategy and marketing activities to doctors and health-care providers in the cannabis space, even though it is not currently legal to distribute the drug through pharmacies.

Under current federal regulations, the only legal distribution method for medical marijuana is by mail order so unless Ottawa revises the rules, Shoppers won’t be permitted to sell medical marijuana through its stores.

Shoppers adds that the winning candidate will also ensure that its medical pot marketing material is compliant with Health Canada regulations.

Previous story
Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife
Next story
Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

Just Posted

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Generators at Campbell River generating station go offline for second time in two weeks

Impact on fish was minimal, BC Hydro says

The BC Liberals need to unleash new ideas, says leadership candidate Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the… Continue reading

VIDEO & GALLERY: Campbell River remembers – Remembrance Day 2017

Campbell Riverites turned out in great numbers today to honour those who… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – Nov. 14

A quick video look at today’s news and weather

Vancouver Island woman paints portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Comox Strathcona Waste Management Board presents preliminary financial plan

The plan maintains a $4-million tax revenue and $130/ton landfill tipping fees for next year.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

Rain and wind to pummel B.C.’s south coast

Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Howe Sound will get the worst of it

Most Read