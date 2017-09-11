VIDEO: Horses ride out hurricane Irma in family’s living room

Eight horses from the Horses that Help non-profit in Florida rode out Hurricane Irma in close quarters with their owners. (Horses that Help/Facebook)

As hurricane Irma blasts through southern Florida, people in its path are bunking down with their four-legged friends.

And we don’t mean cats or dogs either.

Drew Moritz and his family welcomed eight horses into their “concrete block” living room to ride out the storm.

“This is different,” Drew admitted in a video posted to Facebook.

“This is kind of crazy train having them in the house,” Yvonne, his wife, said. “I do not recommend this whatsoever!”

Despite that, the whole plan was Yvonne’s idea.

“The other day, I said to Drew ‘what if we empty out all our furniture and put in mats and tarps and shavings, could we bring the horses in?” Yvonne said. “What’s even crazier is that he said yes.”

Drew and his wife run Horses that Help, a non-profit group near Palm Beach, Fla., that uses rescued and rehabilitated horses to impact the lives of special needs and at-risk kids.

It’s a role that that Yvonne takes seriously.

“Every one of these horses is a gift from God,” she said. “I could not picture them being outside like those horses we saw in Texas. In high waters, in big winds… there’s a lot of bad stuff going on in Florida.”

The horses rode out 32 hours in the Moritz’s home before they were able to get outside.