VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

From Scooby Doo and the Mystery Machine, to Archie and his Jalopy, young Jackson Poole, who has cerebral palsy and autism, has been enjoying amazing Halloween costumes from his family every year. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Hand-made Halloween costumes are bring a smile to the face of Jackson Poole.

From Curious George and the Man and the Yellow Hat, to Scooby Doo and the Mystery Machine, to Archie and his famous Jalopy, the six-year-old with cerebral palsy and autism’s father Chad has hand made them all.

