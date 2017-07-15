VIDEO: Donations for Interior fire victims collected in downtown Campbell River

Coordinators of the fire relief donation collection at Campbell River’s Spirit Square report things are going well.

Amanda and Kyle Tyre were at Spirit Square today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be back again tomorrow (Sunday, July 16) to receive more donations.

The collection is the result of the efforts to two women, Amanda Tyre and Jody Hagel who received assistance from local businesses. The duo are collecting supplies for fire evacuees including water and granola bars, or other food that is easy to hand out and doesn’t necessarily need to be cooked, clothes, shoes and toiletries such as tooth brushes, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. They are also accepting money and gift card donations.

Then the donations will be hauled to Kamloops to an emergency reception centre.

Melanie Walkus dropped by to make a donation.

“It’s heartbreaking when you lose everything so I wouldn’t want to be in that situation. So, I would like to have somebody help, so I am helping them,” she said.

She was accompanied by Martina Walkus who added,”For me, it’s coming from my heart to be able to give to people who are really in need right now. And I think the people who are going to be bringing the stuff over to the fire victims. I’m really thankful, thankful for all the generosity.”

Melanie added, “You stand together and you take care of our own”