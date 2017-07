The NiteB4 celebration downtown gets the town in the mood to party

Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror Coun. Larry Samson mans the barbecue during NiteB4, the annual June 30 celebration warming Campbell River up for Canada Day.

Part one of a five-part series of videos highlighting the Canada 150 celebrations in Campbell River gives you a taste of what happened during the NiteB4 celebration downtown.

Classic cars, western wear, line dancing, a salmon burger barbecue and much more!

Check it out: