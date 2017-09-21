VIDEO: Crew of the Campbell River to Quadra Island ferry responds to fishing vessel impacting breakwater in Campbell River

Fishing vessel hits the breakwater at Discovery Harbour Marina in Campbell River

A fishing vessel going cruising speed ran into the breakwater at Discovery Harbour Marina earlier this afternoon. Photo submitted

Earlier this evening a 42 ft. fishing vessel going cruising speed hit the breakwater at Discovery Harbour Marina.

The captain of The Powell River Queen, the ferry the runs between Campbell River and Quadra Island, witnessed the event, said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries.

“Our vessel sounded the ships whistle to try to alert the fishing vessel but there wasn’t any response, so we launched our rescue boat,” she said.

The vessel managed to get off the breakwater on it’s own, but the ferry rescue vessel escorted her to Discovery Harbour Marina and reported the incident to the coast guard.

More information to come.

