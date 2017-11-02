Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

The Victoria Police Department is sending out a warning this week to all parents after a family in James Bay found marijuana edibles in their child’s halloween candy.

Police say they were called to the 100-block of Simcoe Street after cautious parents discovered a package of fruit gummies on Tuesday night, after their child told them they also received a protein bar and peanuts from the same home.

Officers spoke to the residents at the home where the parents believed the package came from and determined that the person “appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices and may not have been aware of what had been handed out,” according to a release from the VicPD.

The person was instructed to not hand out any more candy that night and turn off their lights in the front of the house to deter other trick-or-treaters.

Due to this singular incident, police are urging other parents — particularly those who went trick-or-treating in the James Bay area to check all their children’s candy and report anything out of the ordinary to your local police detachment.

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal
Next story
Russia hackers had targets worldwide

Just Posted

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank… Continue reading

Campbell River Rotary auctions off pumpkins for polio

The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

First Nation argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Most Read