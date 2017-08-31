VicPD fentanyl series: Intelligence-led approach

Intelligence is the key to success in fight against fentanyl. Police take viewers inside the briefing on a local dealer.

The more you know, the more likely you are to succeed.

That’s the message shared by VicPD in the second episode of their video web series “Fighting Fentanyl”.

Watch as Cst. Matt Rutherford and S/Sgt. Conor King work with members of their intelligence team to gather intel and later listen in on a briefing with their surveillance team.

Information has led police to focus on one dealer in particular, someone already known to police and operating out of the Quadra Village neighbourhood.

After the briefing, teams will head out to the area to watch drug transactions take place and gather more information on known associates or suspect vehicles.

Catch up on previous episodes below:

RELATED: VicPD fentanyl series: Focus on a killer

RELATED: Victoria Police unveil fentanyl video series