VicPD fentanyl series: Focus on a killer

The first episode in VicPD’s web video series on fentanyl details the task at hand after 900 people died last year in BC.

Last week we told you about the Victoria Police Department’s ambitious web video series detailing the Capital Region’s challenge in combatting fentanyl use and drug-related deaths involving the powerful opioid.

The first episode was launched today and provides a brief glimpse into what viewers can expect over the course of seven episodes.

It features Sgt. Conor King and Cst. Matt Rutherford as hosts who take the audience behind the scenes of the VicPD and their collective fight against the deadly drug that is responsible for 900 deaths across B.C. in 2016 alone.

Watch the trailer for the series below:

