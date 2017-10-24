Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016. Image Credit: Vancouver Police Department

A Vernon area man charged with murder in Vancouver will go to trial.

William Victor Schneider will face a jury and judge in B.C. Supreme Court for one count of second degree murder and one count of interference with a deceased body in connection with the death of Natsumi Kogawa. She had been reported missing on Sept. 12, 2016 and had last been seen in Burnaby on Sept. 8.

Her body was found on Sept. 28, 2016 on the property of a Davie Street mansion in downtown Vancouver.

Schneider was arrested that same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance in Vancouver on Nov. 29 to set a date for trial.

