(Instagram/andrewbushby_)

Vancouver Island receives first snowfall, not expected to last

Several centimetres of wet snow has fallen over much of the island in the past 24 hours.

Much of Vancouver Island is waking up to a fresh dusting of snow this morning.

It began falling on the north island Thursday afternoon, and continued moving through to the south island by late Thursday evening.

Environment Canada is calling for a 50/50 chance of more snow flurries mixed with rain this morning on central and southern Vancouver Island, before things clear up this afternoon. Those living in the north island should be waking up to a clearer sky as the system that brought this first snow of the season continues to move south.

BC Hydro is responding to a number of outages affecting a few hundred customers in pockets of Greater Victoria, Duncan, Coombs, Bowser, Hornby Island and Texada Island. Many of these outages are believed to have been caused by heavy winds overnight.

The snow caused slick road conditions across the Island, with traffic on the Pat Bay Highway in Victoria affected just before midnight when a tree fell across the road.

The highway has since been reopened to traffic, but was closed for roughly five hours.

According to the Weather Network, this is the first time since 1991 that Victoria received its first snowfall ahead of east coast cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

More to come…

Previous story
Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing
Next story
‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Ten organizations come together to clean-up the shoreline and protect the environment

Over 600 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Frederick Arm,… Continue reading

Vancouver Island receives first snowfall, not expected to last

Several centimetres of wet snow has fallen over much of the island in the past 24 hours.

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Human remains found in Maple Bay

Foul play not suspected

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Nanaimo man sentenced to six months for child porn charges

Gwynfryn Raymond Wilson was arrested after police executed a search warrant in June 2016

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Most Read