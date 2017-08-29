Times for first day of school vary by facility

What time next Tuesday will these seats be full? Well, it depends on the school. Check out the handy list the district has provided.

Here’s a handy list to know when your kids need to be where next Tuesday

The Campbell River School District is reminding parents that the first day of school this year is Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 for most students. ​

Each school, however, has slightly different operating hours that day, so the district has provided a handy list so you know when you need to be picking up or dropping off your kids – or getting them to the bus.

The following information applies for all students with the exception of kindergarten students. Kindergarten students are on a “gradual entry” schedule. For the rest of the students of the district, however, this is how next Tuesday goes.

The district also wants to remind parents there will be no regular lunch program available at any of the middle and secondary schools during the first week of school.

Elementary Schools

School buses will be available to middle and secondary school students on Sept. 5 to accommodate the following specified times.

Cedar

8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

École des Deux Mondes

​8:40 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​École Willow Point

8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​Georgia Park

​8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​Ocean Grove

​8:10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​Penfield

​8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​Pinecrest

​8:50 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​Quadra

​8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​Ripple Rock

​8:25 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

​Sandowne

​8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Middle and Secondary Schools

​École Phoenix Middle School ​

Only grade 6 students attend school from 8:50 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 5, lunch will be provided. On Sept. 6, all students in grades 6 to 8 attend school from 8:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

​Southgate Middle School ​

Only grade 6 students attend school from 8:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, lunch will be provided. On Sept. 6, all students in grades 6 to 8 attend school from 8:55 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

​Carihi Secondary School ​

Only grade 9 students and any students new to Carihi attend school from 8:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sept.5. On Sept. 6, all students in grades 9 to 12 attend school from 8:40 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

​Timberline Secondary School

​Only grade 9 students attend school from 8:55 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. On Sept. 6, all students in grades 9 to 12 attend school from 8:55 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Outlying Schools

​Cortes Elementary / Jr. Secondary

​All students should arrive at school by 8:50 a.m. and will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

​Sayward Elementary / Jr. Secondary ​

All students should arrive at school by 8:45 a.m. and will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

​Surge Narrows Elementary / Jr. Secondary ​

All students should arrive at school by 8:40 a.m. and will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Robron Centre

There will be no regularly scheduled classes during the first week of school (from Sept. 5 to 8). Classes for all students in the alternate programs (grades 8-12) will begin the week of Sept. 11.

School-age students and guardians already attending Robron Centre Alternate Programs or the eBlend Home Learning Program will be contacted September 5 to 8 to set-up a meeting with their teacher to create their learning plans. Students who have never attended a program at Robron Centre need to phone the office at (250) 923.4918, ext. 2 starting August 28 to make an appointment with a counselor and to register. ​