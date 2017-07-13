‘That drum unites our people’ National Chief tells BC Elders Gathering in Campbell River

Drums sounded as thousands of Elders marched into Strathcona Gardens on Tuesday morning for the opening ceremony of the Elders Gathering.

“It is the power of that drum, that drum unites our people, that drum keeps our people strong, that circle unites our people,” said Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assemble of First Nations. “When you still sing, when you still pray, you keep that circle strong.”

The opening ceremony was a celebration of resilience, a call to keep up the fight for reconciliation and a moment of reflection for those affected by the wildfires in the Interior.

“For me, I will say, reconciliation does not start until the harm ends,” said MP Rachel Blaney. “Thank you for standing up every day and fighting so that the harm will begin to end. Because we are strong and we are still here and we will keep coming back.”

Each of the speakers also thanked the Elders for the work they do in their communities and encouraged them to continue.

“Just as past governments tried to erase the Indian out of First Nations children, cities today erase humanity out of all of us,” said Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon. “It is therefor ever more important more important that you folks, you the elders, the vast source of ancient wisdom and teachings that you persevere and remain a resource to provide a balance to all of our young ones.”

Each speaker finished with a promise of a brighter future.

“The next 150 years will be the best ever as we ensure that we use the knowledge that you have kept, the resilience that you have shown,” said Jody Wilson-Raybould, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada.