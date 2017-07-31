Teen killed in rollover, police say alcohol a factor

A 14-year-old girl from Stz’uminus is dead after the pickup truck she was riding in hit a ditch and rolled Sunday evening.

A teen girl is dead after the vehicle she was riding in rolled over Sunday night in Stz’uminus, a First Nation community near Ladysmith.

Local RCMP say they responded to the call Sunday night on Church Road at around 7 p.m. after getting reports of a pickup truck that drove into a ditch and rolled.

There were three teenage girls in the truck — a 16-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger who were able to free themselves. A 14-year-old girl died at the scene.

Ladysmith RCMP is still investigating, but they suspect alcohol was a factor.

No names or other information is being released at this time.

