Teen arrested for assaulting officer during fight between two girls in Nanaimo

Incident happened Monday, Oct. 30, on Norwell Drive

A high school fight involving two female students and more than 40 witnesses has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, one of their officers noticed a crowd of around 40 to 50 students gathered around watching a fight between two girls in a parking lot on Norwell Drive at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

The RCMP say when the officer went to break up the fight, a 14-year-old boy obstructed the officer, causing minor injuries to both the officer and the boy. Several other RCMP officers arrived on scene moments later and broke up the fight. The boy was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP for assaulting a police officer and obstruction but has not been formally charged.

“As with most school-based fights, this attracted a large crowd which undoubtedly fuelled the behaviour of the youths involved. Nanaimo RCMP school liaison officers from the respective schools will also be following up with the participants to ensure there is no further escalation of hostilities, “ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Nanaimo RCMP said that the 14-year-old boy and one of the girls in the fight were from a different school. Further details about where on Norwell Drive the fight took place were not disclosed.

Senior administration officials with both schools have been apprised of the situation and will be addressing the behaviour of the youths involved, according to police.

