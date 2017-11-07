Veterinarian Ian Lawrie of Chase River Veterinary Hospital releases a swan near the Nanaimo River estuary. The swan was found earlier that morning tangled in a fishing net and nearly drowned. (Photo submitted)

Swan saved after near-drowning in Nanaimo estuary

Campers, veterinarians contribute to bird’s rescue and recovery

A swan that was found bedraggled and nearly drowned made it back from the brink.

Frank Vosshans rescued a swan caught in a discarded fishing net Sunday in the Nanaimo River estuary and Chase River Veterinary Hospital oversaw the bird’s recovery.

Vosshans, camping with his wife at Living Forest Campground, noticed some splashing in the estuary early Sunday morning.

“I … grabbed my binoculars and saw that it was a swan wrapped up in a discarded fish net,” Vosshans said. “I went home, grabbed my boat, went out, got the swan; it was three-quarters drowned.”

Ian Lawrie, veterinarian, said the bird was limp when it was brought in.

“It was bordering on lifeless and totally non-responsive. It was in pretty rough shape,” he said. “We found that it was totally exhausted and hypothermic. It was super cold and had burned up all its energy stores.”

An infrared heating bed helped to warm up the swan.

“Once his body temperature came up, he started to become more and more responsive and within probably a few hours, he was able to actually stand and hiss at us,” Lawrie said.

Later that same day, the swan had made a full recovery and Lawrie and Vosshans released it in the same place it had been found. The bird appeared confused for a few moments, but then, with a flapping start, took off and flew more than half a kilometre away, where it landed, preened, and eventually met up with its bevy.

“As soon as I saw him take off and fly like that, I knew he was absolutely fine,” Lawrie said, adding that it was rewarding to see the swan’s recovery.

The vet said he hopes a lesson can come from the incident, suggesting that the discarded net “wasn’t responsible fishing” and said he’s seen other birds, such as eagles and loons, become tangled and hurt in fishing gear.

Vosshans expressed thanks to the “amazing people” at the veterinary hospital, who didn’t charge for the care provided, and said the swan’s recovery was awesome to see.

“I just about started crying when he took off running across the water and then flew away,” he said.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer
Next story
MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Quinsam Hotel demolished months after fire

The historic Quinsam Hotel was demolished today after the second floor was… Continue reading

Campbell River lags behind national average of immigrant population

Last year’s census found that 10 per cent of people living in… Continue reading

Abandoned car below vacant Campbell River motel catches fire

Police and firefighters attend an abandoned car fire approximately 2 a.m. on… Continue reading

Concern over creosote logs disposed of at Upland’s site west of Campbell River

A local environmental group is sounding alarm bells over the disposal of… Continue reading

Smashing Pumpkins for the Campbell River Food Bank

Annual Pumpkin Smash event turns carved pumpkins into compost

Mirror Morning – Nov. 7

Good morning Campbell River. Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:Campbell River’s… Continue reading

Swan saved after near-drowning in Nanaimo estuary

Campers, veterinarians contribute to bird’s rescue and recovery

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Most Read