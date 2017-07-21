Suicidal woman threatens first responders with a knife in Campbell River

Members of the Campbell River RCMP were called to assist ambulance and fire on Monday (July 17) to apprehend a suicidal woman who threatened to attack first responders with a knife.

Campbell River Fire Department and Ambulance Services responded to a call for a woman with chest pains.

When the first responders arrived on scene they were met by a woman in her 60s brandishing a knife and yelling that she wanted to die.

Members of the RCMP Campbell River Detachment were dispatched to the emergency call in the Rockland Road area.

The distressed woman, threatening medics and firefighters with the knife, turned on the police.

She was yelling abuse, obscenities and wanted to die, according to RCMP.

The woman was in an obvious state of mental distress and all attempts to deescalate her for medical treatment failed.

She was in considerable danger to herself and it was extremely dangerous for the emergency services personnel who were there to help her.

When the woman advanced to attack the officers she was subdued with a conducted energy weapon, commonly referred to as Tasers, to prevent the attack.

Our officers safely removed the knife from her hands.

She was apprehended under the Mental Health Act by police and was taken to the Campbell River Hospital where she was then admitted and placed in care. No charges are being considered at this time.

“Our officers are well trained and take public safety seriously,” said Insp. Jeff Preston. “This is an example of a situation which could have gone seriously wrong. We ask that before situations get to an extreme, where an individual is showing signs of mental distress, that local resources or the Crisis Line be called. I commend the professional and compassionate actions our officers took in keeping this individual, emergency services personnel, as well as the community, free from any harm.”

The Crisis Line is available 24-hours at 1-888-494-3888.

Text Crisis Line: 250-800-3806