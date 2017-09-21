Suicidal male flees from Campbell River RCMP

Campbell River RCMP responded to a suicidal male who fled from police but drove himself to the hospital under police escort.

This morning Campbell River RCMP attended a male who was reported to have taken fentanyl in order to take his own life. The male was quickly located by responding members in a rural area west of Campbell River. When police approached him, the male fled in his vehicle.

“This created a very dangerous situation for the safety of the responding officers and the suicidal male,” Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk said in a press release. “However, through a coordinated response and establishing communication with the male, the event was brought safely under control.”

The RCMP air support helicopter was brought in to monitor the events as they unfolded and was able to guide the officers from above without placing anyone in danger. As the police were communicating with the male, it was evident he wanted and needed to be brought to the hospital. Under police escort and in control, the male drove himself to the hospital where he turned himself over to police and medical treatment.

The male, who cannot be identified at this time, was assessed and cleared by medical personnel. He was then arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. His first appearance is on Nov. 27.