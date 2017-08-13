Smokey skies bulletin lifted for Campbell River area

Hazy skies have dominated over the past week. But a shift in weather patterns has improved air quality and a smokey skies bulletin has been lifted. Black Press photo

A smokey skies bulletin issued for the Campbell River area has finally ended after more than a week.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Island Health lifted the bulletin early Sunday morning due to reduce smoke concentrations.

The poor air quality warning had last been updated on Friday, Aug. 4 due to deteriorating conditions as a result of wildfires burning across the interior of the province.

But rain through Saturday evening into the early hours Sunday, as well as as pushes of fresh ocean air helped improve the air quality.

The bulletin was lifted with a warning that wildfire season is not yet over and there is a chance that smoke could make its way back to the region if a similar pattern were to repeat itself.