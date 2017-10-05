Six people freed after being trapped in elevator

Six people were stuck on an elevator in a building in downtown Nanaimo for more than an hour

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews come to assist four people trapped in an elevator at an apartment on Chapel Street on Thursday. (Nicholas Pescod/NEWS BULLETIN)

A group of people had to be rescued after the elevator they were on got stuck.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called to an apartment building on 1 Chapel St. at around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of as many as six people being stuck in an elevator.

Capt. Brian Mowatt said the elevator got stuck on the third floor and that the people had been trapped inside for more than 15 minutes. He said firefighters rarely receive calls requiring them to rescue people from an elevator.

“They don’t happen very often, but we do get them,” he said. “About two or three times a year.”

It took crews and the apartment building’s maintenance manager around 20 minutes to free the people inside.

Two of them posted on social media afterward that they were trapped for at least an hour and a half.

Four people freed after being trapped in elevator tonight at apartment in downtown Nanaimo… https://t.co/GayWYjnx4c #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/1j44Mwlqyv — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) October 6, 2017



nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter