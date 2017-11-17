A driver was taken to hospital early Friday morning after the vehicle struck a power pole just north of Courtenay. Photo by CTV Vancouver Island

Single vehicle crash on Old Island Highway sends driver to hospital

A single-vehicle crash just north of Courtenay early Friday morning sent one person to hospital.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver using the Jaws of Life.

Around 1:20 a.m., a vehicle travelling northbound along the Old Island Highway near the Courtenay Country Market struck a power pole and severed its lines.

The lines also came off a nearby home and scorched the outside of the residence.

Firefighters had to ensure the power lines did not cause a fire inside the home, and had to take precautions when they extricated the occupant of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

– With files from CTV Vancouver Island

