See the new Campbell River Hospital before it opens

The new Campbell River Hospital facility will be open to the public for self-guided tours Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Image courtesy North Island Hospitals Project

The general public will soon be able to see what all the fuss has been about.

Island Health is inviting the community to take self–guided tours of the new Campbell River hospital, before it opens this fall.

But you only get one chance. The facility will be open to the public for one day only, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for community residents to see the state-of-the-art design, technology and features of the new North Island Hospital, ranging from single-patient rooms to operating theatres,” says the announcement. “See how the hospital is designed and built to create a healing and welcoming environment with calming colours, natural light and views to nature.”

Those interested in taking advantage of the opportunity to see the new facility Aug. 12, however, are being encouraged to take public transit or carpool to the facility, as parking is extremely limited. But if you have to drive, see a tour parking map here.

The Campbell River hospital tour will start near the corner of Evergreen Road and Birch Street, at the new Emergency entrance, on the south end of the building.

If you wanted to see the Comox hospital you can do so on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Comox Valley campus tour starts at the main entrance on the north side of the building. Visitors to the campus can park on the hospital property, accessed from Lerwick Road at Waters Place, or in the public spaces at the Comox Valley Aquatic Centre.

For more information on the project, visit nihp.viha.ca

