Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

The police investigation at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek appeared to be scaled back Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, with the white tents and black privacy fencing removed, as well as fewer police vehicles present. - Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer.

The investigation appears to be scaled back, at least temporarily, at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek.

On Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, the formerly visible white tents and black privacy fencing on the property had disappeared, as well as the large mobile command units.

Three marked police cars were visible as well as two unmarked. A large pick-up truck also remained.

Neighbours reported that there seemed to be less police activity there Monday, but lights were on at the site Tuesday night with at least four police vehicles present.

Snow covered the community of Silver Creek – and the 24-acre property – on Nov. 2, but police said at that time the search would continue.

The property at 2290 Salmon River Rd. is where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were located on Oct. 21.

RCMP investigators have not yet responded to requests for information.

More to come.

