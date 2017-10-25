MLA Claire Trevena and Mark Poweska, BC Hydro’s Executive Vice President of Operations, at the completed Salmon River site.

Salmon River welcomes coho unhindered for the first time since 1958

The rains have come just in time for the peak coho run as they move up the rivers to migrate and spawn.

On the Salmon River, there is one less large obstacle in their way with BC Hydro and contractor Kwikw Construction successfully completing the Salmon River Diversion Decommissioning Project.

“BC Hydro and Kwikw Construction did a great job in getting the dam removed and the riverbed restored this summer,” says Wei Wai Kum Nation Chief, Bob Pollard. “This was a big achievement and will be a big boost for the environment.”

BC Hydro says it has been working closely and collaboratively with First Nations.

“I was out to the site to see the progression of the work and was impressed about how the project team was able to handle such a complex site and rigid time schedule,” says We Wai Kai Nation Chief, Brian Assu. “You would never know there was a dam there.”

The riverbed was restored on Sept. 10. Since then, leading into October, crews have been working on restoring the riparian areas and wider site.

BC Hydro removes Salmon River Diversion Dam

“Our contractor and their subcontractors did a wonderful job on the project and overcame significant site challenges – you never know what you may find from a facility built in the 1950s,” says BC Hydro spokesperson, Stephen Watson. “We’ve been waiting for the coho to show up in numbers to see unhindered fish passage where there was once a dam. With all that badly needed rain last week, there’s now lots of flow and those fish are moving through the system. It is a very fulfilling outcome.”

North Island MLA and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Claire Trevena, was out to the site on October 20.

“I’ve been following this project for a while and it was amazing to see the finished product,” says Minister Trevena. “This project and the end result is something we should all be proud of and showcase. It made sense to remove this old dam to benefit fish passage.

Previous story
Big White opposed to BC Family Day switch
Next story
More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Just Posted

Campbell River couple has house moved from Oak Bay to Black Creek

Jim and Kristy Miller’s little yellow house arrived at Duncan Bay Terminal… Continue reading

Salmon River welcomes coho unhindered for the first time since 1958

The rains have come just in time for the peak coho run… Continue reading

Don’t chuck it out, see if it can be fixed

Campbell River’s fourth Repair Café event helps breathe new life into old or broken items

UPDATE: Car rolls over coming around corner on Campbell River street

A witness said a car that rolled over onto its roof on… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP continue search for missing teenager

The Campbell River RCMP have received “numerous tips” on the disappearance of… Continue reading

Campbell River couple has house moved from Oak Bay to Black Creek

Jim and Kristy Miller’s little yellow house arrived at Duncan Bay Terminal… Continue reading

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are defusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

WATCH: House on Nanaimo River Road burns down after reported explosion

It’s believed that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire

Nanaimo teacher reprimanded for professional misconduct

Reprimand not the first for Matthew Norman Lettington

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

Most Read