Salmon River welcomes coho unhindered for the first time since 1958

The rains have come just in time for the peak coho run as they move up the rivers to migrate and spawn.

On the Salmon River, there is one less large obstacle in their way with BC Hydro and contractor Kwikw Construction successfully completing the Salmon River Diversion Decommissioning Project.

“BC Hydro and Kwikw Construction did a great job in getting the dam removed and the riverbed restored this summer,” says Wei Wai Kum Nation Chief, Bob Pollard. “This was a big achievement and will be a big boost for the environment.”

BC Hydro says it has been working closely and collaboratively with First Nations.

“I was out to the site to see the progression of the work and was impressed about how the project team was able to handle such a complex site and rigid time schedule,” says We Wai Kai Nation Chief, Brian Assu. “You would never know there was a dam there.”

The riverbed was restored on Sept. 10. Since then, leading into October, crews have been working on restoring the riparian areas and wider site.

“Our contractor and their subcontractors did a wonderful job on the project and overcame significant site challenges – you never know what you may find from a facility built in the 1950s,” says BC Hydro spokesperson, Stephen Watson. “We’ve been waiting for the coho to show up in numbers to see unhindered fish passage where there was once a dam. With all that badly needed rain last week, there’s now lots of flow and those fish are moving through the system. It is a very fulfilling outcome.”

North Island MLA and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Claire Trevena, was out to the site on October 20.