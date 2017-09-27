Restorative Justice forum determines punishment and reparation for three Campbell River youths

Earlier this year city bylaw officers apprehended and fined three young offenders who were observed tagging. Last week three youths faced a Restorative Justice forum to determine their punishment for vandalism and graffiti. File photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Three youths and their parents met with members of the Campbell River RCMP detachment, City of Campbell River officials and community members in a Restorative Justice Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The three individuals and their parents voluntarily participated in the forum to come to a contracted agreement and resolution to the mischief performed on private properties. This mischief included graffiti and vandalism under $5,000.

The RCMP and the City of Campbell River work together to provide resolution to harm done and reinstate respect and dignity to everyone affected by crime, Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk said.

In this case, the two males and one female have agreed to donate cash to three local charities and perform 20 hours each of community service. The City of Campbell River is providing direction to the community service hours with police recommendation and support.

“Restorative Justice is an effective way to re-direct youths away from the court system and move them forward to becoming responsible and law-abiding citizens,” said Inspector Jeff Preston. “Our goal is to make sure we are providing opportunities for our youth to turn a leaf before they have a chance to enter the serious world of crime.”

For more information on the Restorative Justice process, call the Campbell River RCMP Restorative Justice Coordinator or Victim Services at (250)286-6221.