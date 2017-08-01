Residents tell City of Campbell River what to do with vacant waterfront land

After another session of public input on the City of Campbell River’s vacant 3.5-acre waterfront site, a vision of what it might decide to do with it will come in September.

Some of the new ideas pitched at the July 25 event included an artist educational campus, a location for a library, a post-secondary education, or a sports complex, as well as an underwater aquarium or a salmon centre of excellence and conference centre.

More than a dozen of the 27 proposals received so far were presented in person during the two Refresh and Inspire open house events. Another six ideas have been received via the City’s Facebook page.

“We appreciate the time and thought people have put into sharing ideas for this unique location The impressive level of detail and the wide range of ideas for this property are truly inspiring,” says Mayor Andy Adams in a city press release. “Many suggestions also include ways to highlight the natural features to preserve waterfront access and public space that reflect our community identity and strengthen the character of the downtown.”

“The community pitches the task force has heard so far have provided a major insight on how the waterfront can be animated by a multi-use public space,” says architect Steve Cohlmeyer. “The community’s inspiring ideas, the thoughtful presentations to what could make this a special place has been a wonderful learning experience for us all.”

As a follow up to the previous open house in June, the July event also included an update from Cohlmeyer, who explained how design principles and characteristics are being developed based on all the pitches to date and how these will guide the City’s Waterfront Task Force to final recommendations for developing the site at the corner of Highway 19A and Roberts Reach.

Got a great idea for this property? There’s still time to share how your suggestion will benefit the community socially, environmentally and economically. Submit ideas on-line or in person through the Community Planning and Development Services Department. Call 250-286-5700, email refresh@campbellriver.ca, or drop off a paper copy at City Hall. Post general comments on the City of Campbell River- City Hall Facebook page.

The review process will continue into September, when the city will host its final Refresh and Inspire open house event.

There will be another opportunity to provide input on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campbell River Community Centre Lounge (401-11th Ave.) for the third Refresh and Inspire open house. This event will present the Waterfront Task Force’s vision for the 3.5 acre site that has grown through the public consultation process and incorporates the community’s ideas. The long-term planning and development framework for this property will also be shared. There will be an opportunity for public feedback.

See the City’s webpage (www.campbellriver.ca/refresh) for a summary of the consultation process and community suggestions so far.