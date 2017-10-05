Record highs in September in Campbell River, continued mild weather is predicted

September saw record highs reached for Campbell River and less rainfall when compared to last year. Flickr photo.

So far the warm dry summer is continuing into a warm dry fall.

Environment Canada reports that the high temperature in September was 33.5 degrees Celcius on Sept. 4. That is nine degrees warmer than the high temperature in September last year, and the highest recorded temperature in Campbell River in September since 1965.

The following day, Sept. 5, also saw a record high for that day of 30.5 degrees Celcius.

Compared to last year, we saw 40 mm less precipitation this year, with only 66.8 mm and 11 days of rain in 2017 compared to 108 mm and 13 days of rain in 2016.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this coming winter will be slightly warmer than normal with below-normal precipitation. It predicts the coldest periods will be in December, January and mid-February.

Coming up this week, it looks like a slight chance of showers over the weekend, with highs around 14 or 15 degrees and sun and highs of 14 or 15 early next week, according to Environment Canada.