Record heat hits B.C. on Saturday

Agassiz, Pitt Meadows and Port Alberni all saw record-breaking temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius

Locations like Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge heated up for the first weekend of summer. (Black Press)

This weekend was the first official weekend of summer in B.C. and scorching temperatures across the province reflected that.

The hottest spot was in Lytton at 36.5 degrees Celsius, beating out a record set in

The Lower Mainland didn’t escape the heat either with Lillooet hitting 35 degrees, Pitt Meadows hitting 32.5 degrees and Agassiz hitting 32.8 degrees and the mercury at Vancouver Harbour climbed to a record-breaking 27.6 degrees.

Port Alberni was the hottest spot on Vancouver Island with temperatures reaching 33.4 degrees Celsius.

See where temperature broke records in B.C. this Saturday:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.