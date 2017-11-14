Rain and wind to pummel B.C.’s south coast

Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Howe Sound will get the worst of it

It’s shaping up to be a soggy Tuesday morning for B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued several wind and rainfall warnings.

Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and eastern Vancouver Island are forecasted to be drenched by up to 50 mm of rain by Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front is expected to bring heavy winds with it to the southern Gulf Islands, Metro Vancouver, the Howe Sound and Greater Victoria.

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Generators at Campbell River generating station go offline for second time in two weeks

Impact on fish was minimal, BC Hydro says

The BC Liberals need to unleash new ideas, says leadership candidate Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the… Continue reading

VIDEO & GALLERY: Campbell River remembers – Remembrance Day 2017

Campbell Riverites turned out in great numbers today to honour those who… Continue reading

Found WWII medals given new home with Campbell River family

When the family of Sgt. Raymond Daniel Buckberry approached Sean Smith, a… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – Nov. 14

A quick video look at today’s news and weather

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

