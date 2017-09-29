Quadra sailing cancelled due to drill

The Powell River Queen, which serves Quadra Island and Campbell River, is being taken out of service until Oct. 23. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

The first sailing of the day from Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island to Campbell River has been cancelled for tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 30).

BC Ferries says the 7:05 a.m. sailing is cancelled in order to accommodate a Transport Canada drill.

The drill is scheduled to take place on board the Powell River Queen, while it is docked at Quathiaski Cove, from 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Following the drill, the vessel will be temporarily removed from service for scheduled maintenance through to the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Bowen Queen will be coming in as a replacement vessel, starting with the 7:30 a.m. sailing from Campbell River to Quadra.

Travellers are being told to prepare for a possible change in lane assignments at the ferry terminal and on the ship as the Bowen Queen has limited over height space due to the deck configuration. According to BC Ferries, this means that all vehicles over 6’8” in height, for all destinations, will be sorted to the over height lanes to maximize loading capacity.

The Powell River Queen is expected to be put back into service in time for the 6:20 a.m. sailing from Quathiaski Cove on Oct. 24.

For full schedule and sailing information visit www.bcferries.com or call 1-800-BC FERRY (1-800-223-3779).