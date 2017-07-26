Quadra Islanders fed up with Purolator delivery service

Purolator is no longer directly servicing Quadra Island which has prompted residents to complain about delayed and damaged packages, among other concerns.

Quadra Island residents are getting fed up with having to travel to Campbell River to pick up and ship out packages.

Since January, the island’s courier service provider, Purolator, no longer directly delivers shipments to the island. Instead, Purolator is sending its packages on Canada Post trucks and distributing items through the Quadra Island Post Office. But not all packages are going to the post office. Items weighing more than 70 pounds have to be picked up at the laundromat in Campbell River. The post office will also not ship any outgoing items so that also has to be done in Campbell River.

Quadra resident Gorden Schweer said the situation is “inexplicable” as residents are experiencing delays in receiving their packages and are feeling frustrated with the service.

“Our delivery system has broken down. Our mail distribution has been delayed while truckloads of items marked ‘Purolator’ are sorted out by postal employees,” Schweer said. “Likewise, shipments ordered throgh Purolator are delayed by four to five days compared to the previous retail arrangement.”

Up until January, Purolator shipments went through a private retailer, Inspirations, on Quadra Island. Owner Lara Fraser said the changes have been a challenge for residents and she would gladly take the Purolator contract back.

“I think it would be great if the Purolator Depot was returned to Quadra and I would be very happy to have the contract back at Inspirations and be an agent for Purolator once again. It would allow residents to ship parcels directly from Quadra via Purolator which they can no longer do since the depot was removed,” Fraser said. “Residents could also receive larger parcels than what is currently allowed through Canada Post just as they used to when we had the depot here on Quadra. Purolator was a well-used and well-appreciated service here on the island both for shipping and receiving and we would all love to have it back.”

So much so that recently residents sent a 781-signature petition to the president and CEO of Canada Post – the majority controller of Purolator – asking for the Purolator depot to be returned to Quadra.

It’s a service that has been greatly missed, particularly for business owners such as Fraser.

“It’s challenging for me even as a customer,” Fraser said. “I order my office supplies that I sell through my store from Monks in Victoria and what used to take one day to get here now often takes four or five days to arrive.”

Courtney Reistetter, manager of corporate communications for Purolator, acknowledged that pick up and delivery service options and times do vary between specific regions and confirmed that effective January, 2017, Purolator no longer directly services Quadra Island.

“As such, your shipment will automatically be routed to the post office nearest your location,” Reistetter said in an email. “Given our operating model, this has been determined to be the most viable option that enables us to provide service in this area.”

Schweer said that new model has been tough on many in the community.

“Our (island) directory lists 192 retailers,” Schweer said. “In the summer, many of our businesses rely on commercial and sport fishing, tourism and outdoor recreation. Shipment of large items like TV sets and machinery parts are couriered through Purolator only to be dumped on the back door of our postal outlet.”

Other heavy items simply don’t even make it to Quadra. Schweer said recently he had to come over to Campbell River on the ferry to pick up two winches for his boat. Not realizing how heavy they would be, Schweer said he walked on the ferry to save money.

“They were substantial, about 40 pounds a piece,” Schweer said. “I thought ‘this is a little ridiculous’ but I had walked across because it’s hard to get a car back and forth on the ferry. It can add up.”

Schweer said people are also noticing that the packages are in “worse shape” when they get to the recipient.

“Some people are telling me that packages were torn and showing signs of wear because they’ve been handled many times instead of once (like before),” he said.

Schweer said he decided to circulate the petition because people felt helpless about the situation. His hope is that the plight of Quadra Islanders reaches Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra, whom the petition and a letter describing the situation are addressed to.

“They’ve more or less turned their back on a good situation,” Schweer said. “My hope is Mr. Chopra becomes aware there is a problem and he corrects it. It can be corrected.”