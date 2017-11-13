Pro-Nazi posters found at UBC on Remembrance Day

Pro-Nazi posters were discovered at a B.C. university on Remembrance Day

Officials at the University of British Columbia says pro-Nazi posters have been found on the school’s Vancouver campus.

Philip Steenkamp, UBC’s vice-president of external relations, says in a statement that the “disturbing” posters were discovered on War Memorial Gym on Saturday.

Related: 3 dead in violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

The university was hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies in the gym that morning.

Photos of the posters obtained by the Ubyssey student newspaper show what appears to be images of Nazis with the words “the true heroes of WW2.”

Steenkamp says campus security took down the posters as soon as they were made aware of them.

He says the university takes incidents of hate and racism very seriously.

Related: Peaceful Nazi still a Nazi

B’nai Brith Canada issued a statement on Sunday condemning those who put the posters up.

“Once again, we see anti-Semitism and neo-Nazism raising their ugly heads at a B.C. university,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.

“These disturbing incidents constitute a threat to Jewish students and other minorities on campus, as well as an unforgivable insult to Canadian veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Nazi tyranny.”

The B’nai Brith statement and Ubyssey reported that the RCMP were investigating, but the Mounties did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails requesting confirmation.

The Canadian Press

