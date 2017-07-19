Preliminary restoration work to begin on Campbell River wetland

The first steps in restoring a wetland south of Jubilee Parkway are on track to start this summer.

The City of Campbell River has issued a permit to allow preliminary restoration construction, which includes removal of debris and invasive plant species as early as July 20, with a goal to complete the restoration construction this fall.

All work will be monitored by a qualified environmental professional according to a restoration plan approved by the city and provincial government.

Next steps include an application by the property owner for work under the Water Sustainability Act. The application has been sent for review and approval by the Province and would have to meet provincial timelines for when work can be undertaken.

“The city is managing the restoration process, and we meet with Parkway Properties and their consultants every two weeks. At this point, the final elements of the restoration plan are being confirmed between the City and Parkway,” Ron Neufeld, the city’s general manager of operations and deputy city manager, says in a news release. “The new method we have implemented to support environmental restoration in Campbell River is transparent, results-oriented and science-based. One of the most important aspects of this work was defining conservation targets early in the process, including key ecological attributes to be measured in support of the approved restoration plan.”

In December 2016, Council supported a compensation/restoration solution as part of the remedial action requirement for the northern portion of the infilled fen wetland south of Jubilee Parkway, owned by Parkway Properties. The compensation land totals 3.8 hectares for a 2:1 replacement ratio.

The solution includes creation of:

· 1.16 hectares of non-fen wetland in roughly the same location as the original wetland

· 0.54 hectare retention of two existing provincially red-listed (endangered) trembling aspen forested wetlands on the perimeter of the former fen wetland

· 2.1 hectares retention of existing forest land on the west side of the property bordering the Woods Creek wetland complex

· The southern portion of the infilled wetland (0.52 hectares) must be restored as a fen to bring the owner into compliance with the Provincial Water Act.

· The Open Standards framework for the restoration plan requires clear conservation targets (including strategies to reduce threats to targets) as well as ongoing monitoring and measurement of key ecological attributes against scientific literature.

· A key part of the remedial action includes the establishment of an implementation and monitoring plan, a phased financial security from Parkway Properties and a covenant to prevent future development in the restored area and buffer zones.

The solution meets provincial restoration requirements and best practices. It has been agreed upon by both the City and the property owner and is in keeping with the City’s remedial action requirement, the Soil Removal and Deposition Bylaw and the City’s environmental development permit process.

People who have questions about the restoration plan should contact Terri Martin, the City’s environmental specialist at 250-286-5711 or via email to terri.martin@campbellriver.ca.